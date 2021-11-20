COVID-19: Nigerian Government Vows To Bar Unvaccinated Workers From Offices By December









The Nigerian government has maintained that unvaccinated workers won't be allowed to access their offices as from December 1 if they are unable to show proof of their vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic.



