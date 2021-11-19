Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 23 new infections, as death toll stands at 2,973
Premium Times  - The latest update revealed that the new infections raised Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic to 213,487.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

