Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Premier League: Leicester City take on Chelsea, Liverpool host Arsenal
Daily Trust  - Today at noon Leicester City host Thomas Tuchel men.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Leicester City vs Chelsea: Tuchel names squad for EPL game Daily Post:
Leicester City vs Chelsea: Tuchel names squad for EPL game
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Premier League leaders see off hosts in Statement win Gist Reel:
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Premier League leaders see off hosts in Statement win
#LEICHE: Watch Free Live Stream Match Between Leicester City Vs Chelsea The Genius Media:
#LEICHE: Watch Free Live Stream Match Between Leicester City Vs Chelsea


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 AMCON reports 1,000 chronic debtors owing N3.96tn to National Assembly - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 1 day ago
6 VIDEO: Davido Unlocks Visuals For 'Champion Sound' Feat. Focalistic - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
7 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 World Toilet Day: 46m Nigerians still defecate in the open, says UNICEF - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info