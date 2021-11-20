Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG disburses N1.6b to 167,000 vulnerable women in Jigawa
News photo Vanguard News  - The Federal Government has started the payment of N1.6 billion to 167,000 women considered to be poor and vulnerable in Jigawa. This is part of

18 hours ago
1 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
2 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Humans now treating their dogs better than they treat their fellow humans - Actress Shan George - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 APC only party that can bring devt to Nigeria – Buhari - The Herald, 23 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 23 new infections, as death toll stands at 2,973 - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 15 hours ago
7 Police Recruitment: Medical Screening To Hold November 23rd - Independent, 20 hours ago
8 2023 Election: The North Is Indispensable, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 Arsenal Target First League Win Over Liverpool At Anfield In Nine Years - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
10 Super Eagles get disappointing position in latest FIFA ranking despite qualifying for World Cup playoffs - Legit, 22 hours ago
