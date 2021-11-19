Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan turns 64 today November 20. His former media aide, Reno Omokri, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the former President who left office in 2015.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reno Omokri Celebrates Ex-president Jonathan At 64, Calls Him ‘Best President’ News Break:
Reno Omokri Celebrates Ex-president Jonathan At 64, Calls Him ‘Best President’
Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 GQ Buzz:
Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64
Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had – Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 Monte Oz Live:
Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had – Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64
Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan celebrates 64th birthday in style (Video) Gist Reel:
Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan celebrates 64th birthday in style (Video)
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Celebrates His 64th Birthday In A Private Jet (Photos/Videos) Tori News:
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Celebrates His 64th Birthday In A Private Jet (Photos/Videos)


   More Picks
1 Recruitment: Police Release Screening Dates, Venues for Constables - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
2 Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 21 hours ago
4 7 Killed, 5 Injured As Gunmen Attack Checkpoint In Benue - Leadership, 1 day ago
5 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Davido Unlocks Visuals For 'Champion Sound' Feat. Focalistic - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
7 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 6 hours ago
8 United Nigeria can only thrive on political stability, social security- Yahaya Bello - News Verge, 21 hours ago
9 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 9 hours ago
10 2023: PDP Will Nominate Presidential Candidate At Appropriate Time – Wike - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info