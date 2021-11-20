Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria, says agenda to wipe away Christians has not stopped
News photo The Punch  - The Christian Association of Nigeria has knocked the United States for removing Nigeria from its 2021 list of religious violators, saying that Christians are still being persecuted by terrorist groups and other Islamic associations in the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria, says agenda to wipe away Christians has not stopped The Eagle Online:
Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria, says agenda to wipe away Christians has not stopped
Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria, says agenda to wipe away Christians has not stopped Nigerian Eye:
Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria, says agenda to wipe away Christians has not stopped
Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria Affairs TV:
Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria
Religious violations: CAN slams US for delisting Nigeria Within Nigeria:
Religious violations: CAN slams US for delisting Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 AMCON reports 1,000 chronic debtors owing N3.96tn to National Assembly - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 1 day ago
6 VIDEO: Davido Unlocks Visuals For 'Champion Sound' Feat. Focalistic - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
7 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 World Toilet Day: 46m Nigerians still defecate in the open, says UNICEF - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info