Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP Chieftain decries high cost living in Nigeria
Vanguard News  - …says APC has no solution to Nigeria’s problems James Ogunnaike ABEOKUTA – A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Chief Toyin

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Street Journal:
PDP Chieftain Decries High Cost Living In Nigeria
City Mirror News:
PDP Chieftain Decries High Cost Of Living In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
2 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident - Gist Lovers, 21 hours ago
10 Spiritual consultant to notorious bandits, 4 suspected kidnappers arrested as police foil plot to kidnap worshippers in Abuja church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info