Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan celebrates his 64th birthday in a private jet (photos/videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan turns 64 years old today November 20.

 

His wife, Patience, and some other close associates celebrated him while he was on board a private jet this mornin

4 hours ago
