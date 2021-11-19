Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahaya Bello: Nigeria’s Democracy Still Tottering Like A Toddler Learning To Walk
Information Nigeria  - Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that Nigeria’s democracy is still “shaky and tottering along like a toddler” 22 years into the 4th Republic. He stated this while speaking on Friday at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s policy dialogue ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

