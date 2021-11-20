Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Singer B-Red shares video showing the moment his son met his father, Ademola Adeleke, for the first time
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer Adebayo Adeleke aka B-Red on Friday, November 19, took his son, Jordan, to see his dad, Ademola Adeleke, for the first time and the reception was heartwarming.
At first, Jordan
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Monte Oz Live:
Nigerian Singer B-Red Posts Video Showing the Moment His Son Met His Father, Ademola Adeleke For the First Time
Gist Lovers:
Moment B-Red Son Met His Father, Ademola Adeleke, For the First Time [PHOTO]
Tori News:
Singer B-Red Shares Video Showing The Moment His Son Met His Father, Ademola Adeleke, For The First Time
More Picks
1
Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
3
Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
5
World Toilet Day: 46m Nigerians still defecate in the open, says UNICEF -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
6
Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo -
Daily Trust,
8 hours ago
8
Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss -
The Point,
11 hours ago
9
APC only party that can bring devt to Nigeria – Buhari -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
10
Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...