Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


160 students bag First Class as FUTA convocates Nov 26
Vanguard News  - One hundred and sixty students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) will be graduating with First Class as the institution holds its 32nd convocation

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

160 students bag first class in FUTA The Punch:
160 students bag first class in FUTA
160 students bag First Class as FUTA holds 32nd convocation Nigerian Tribune:
160 students bag First Class as FUTA holds 32nd convocation
160 FUTA Students Bags First Class, Says Vice Chancellor News Break:
160 FUTA Students Bags First Class, Says Vice Chancellor


   More Picks
1 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 23 hours ago
2 Obi Cubana, Dele Momodu, others hail Davido for N250m orphanage donation - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
4 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Humans now treating their dogs better than they treat their fellow humans - Actress Shan George - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 16 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 23 new infections, as death toll stands at 2,973 - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
8 Police Recruitment: Medical Screening To Hold November 23rd - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 2023 Election: The North Is Indispensable, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 Arsenal Target First League Win Over Liverpool At Anfield In Nine Years - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info