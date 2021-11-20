Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees in Afghanistan
News photo Daily Trust  - Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Saturday they had begun paying government employees who had not received a paycheck since the Islamists seized power and triggered a major financial crisis.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Afghanistan: Taliban begin payment of salaries to govt employees The Punch:
Afghanistan: Taliban begin payment of salaries to govt employees
Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees The Guardian:
Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees
Taliban Begin Paying Salaries To Govt Employees Independent:
Taliban Begin Paying Salaries To Govt Employees
Taliban begins payment of salaries to govt PM News:
Taliban begins payment of salaries to govt's workers - P.M. News
Taliban Begin Payment Of Salaries To Govt Employees Global Village Extra:
Taliban Begin Payment Of Salaries To Govt Employees
Afghanistan: Taliban begin payment of salaries to govt employees Within Nigeria:
Afghanistan: Taliban begin payment of salaries to govt employees
Taliban Begin Paying Salaries To Govt Employees Screen Gist:
Taliban Begin Paying Salaries To Govt Employees


   More Picks
1 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos State Govt relocates mother, sisters of Yoruba Nation rally victim to 2-bedroom apartment with N1m gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerian student wrongly jailed for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA as Narcotics Officer - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana, Dele Momodu, others hail Davido for N250m orphanage donation - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees in Afghanistan - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 22 hours ago
10 Aston Villa vs Brighton: Gerrard earns first win as Villa coach - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info