Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he gave out the N250m donated to him by fans to orphanages across Nigeria
News photo Gist Lovers  - Sensational Singer, Davido, has explained why he is giving out the N201 million donated to him by his friends and fans ahead of his birthday tomorrow, November 21.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria My Celebrity & I:
A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria
”A lot of people need the money more than me” – Davido speaks (Video) Correct NG:
”A lot of people need the money more than me” – Davido speaks (Video)
“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria (video) Olajide TV:
“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria (video)
VIDEO: “A Lot Of People Need It More Than Me” – Davido Speaks On ₦201M Donation To Orphanages Across Nigeria Naija on Point:
VIDEO: “A Lot Of People Need It More Than Me” – Davido Speaks On ₦201M Donation To Orphanages Across Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 Premier League: Leicester City take on Chelsea, Liverpool host Arsenal - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
4 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
7 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 12 hours ago
8 I won’t sacrifice my career for marriage to Lateef Adedimeji –Adebimpe Oyebade - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 1 day ago
10 Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info