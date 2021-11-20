Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he gave out the N250m donated to him by fans to orphanages across Nigeria
Gist Lovers
- Sensational Singer, Davido, has explained why he is giving out the N201 million donated to him by his friends and fans ahead of his birthday tomorrow, November 21.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria
Correct NG:
”A lot of people need the money more than me” – Davido speaks (Video)
Olajide TV:
“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria (video)
Naija on Point:
VIDEO: “A Lot Of People Need It More Than Me” – Davido Speaks On ₦201M Donation To Orphanages Across Nigeria
More Picks
1
Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
3
Premier League: Leicester City take on Chelsea, Liverpool host Arsenal -
Daily Trust,
11 hours ago
4
Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo -
Daily Trust,
10 hours ago
7
Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss -
The Point,
12 hours ago
8
I won’t sacrifice my career for marriage to Lateef Adedimeji –Adebimpe Oyebade -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
9
Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier -
The Cable,
1 day ago
10
Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...