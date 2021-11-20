Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian student wrongly jailed for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA as Narcotics Officer
News photo Global Upfront  - Zainab Habibu Aliyu, a Kano State student who was framed by a drug cartel and jailed in a Saudi Arabian prison for alleged drug trafficking, has joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).


Zainab is amongst the 2,000 newly ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Student Who Was Wrongly Jailed For Drug Trafficking In Saudi Joins NDLEA Point Blank News:
Nigerian Student Who Was Wrongly Jailed For Drug Trafficking In Saudi Joins NDLEA
Nigerian Student Who Was Wrongly Jailed For Drug Trafficking In Saudi Joins NDLEA The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigerian Student Who Was Wrongly Jailed For Drug Trafficking In Saudi Joins NDLEA
Nigerian lady framed for drugs peddling and jailed in Saudi Arabia becomes NDLEA officer | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian lady framed for drugs peddling and jailed in Saudi Arabia becomes NDLEA officer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigerian Lady, Zainab Aliyu Jailed In Saudi Arabia Over Drug Trafficking Joins NDLEA Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Lady, Zainab Aliyu Jailed In Saudi Arabia Over Drug Trafficking Joins NDLEA


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 23 hours ago
5 World Toilet Day: 46m Nigerians still defecate in the open, says UNICEF - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
8 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 11 hours ago
9 APC only party that can bring devt to Nigeria – Buhari - The Herald, 12 hours ago
10 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info