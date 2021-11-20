Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God Is After Unity Of Nigeria, Agitators Are Wasting Their Time – Prophet Olumba Olumba
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

49 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Bishop: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu arrested after Olumba Olumba order PM News:
Bishop: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu arrested after Olumba Olumba order
Secessionists are wasting their time — Olumba Olumba Obu The Eagle Online:
Secessionists are wasting their time — Olumba Olumba Obu
Why secessionists are wasting their time — Olumba Olumba Obu News Wire NGR:
Why secessionists are wasting their time — Olumba Olumba Obu


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 AMCON reports 1,000 chronic debtors owing N3.96tn to National Assembly - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 1 day ago
6 VIDEO: Davido Unlocks Visuals For 'Champion Sound' Feat. Focalistic - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
7 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 World Toilet Day: 46m Nigerians still defecate in the open, says UNICEF - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info