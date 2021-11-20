Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tension as gunmen storm Nasarawa community, kill two herdsmen
News photo The Punch  - There is palpable fear and tension in Ashige community, Lafia East Development Area of Lafia Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, following the killing of two herdsmen by yet to be identified gunmen.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

