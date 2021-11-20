Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday celebrated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he marks his 64th birthday, saying Nigerians across the divides are proud of him.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan @ 64 Vanguard News:
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan @ 64
PDP hails Jonathan as ‘exceptional leader’ at 64 Nigerian Tribune:
PDP hails Jonathan as ‘exceptional leader’ at 64
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan @ 64 Premium Times:
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan @ 64
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64 Pulse Nigeria:
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan @ 64 The Eagle Online:
Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan @ 64
PDP Tells Jonathan @ 64 Birthday That Nigerians Are Proud Of Him Anioma Press:
PDP Tells Jonathan @ 64 Birthday That Nigerians Are Proud Of Him


   More Picks
1 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian student wrongly jailed for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA as Narcotics Officer - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Obi Cubana, Dele Momodu, others hail Davido for N250m orphanage donation - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Humans now treating their dogs better than they treat their fellow humans - Actress Shan George - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 19 hours ago
7 CAN kicks as US delist Nigeria from countries of particular concern on religious freedom - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Goodluck Jonathan Celebrates His 64th Birthday Today (Drop Your Wishes) - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
9 Aston Villa vs Brighton: Gerrard earns first win as Villa coach - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info