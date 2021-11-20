Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Benue IDPs appeal to UNICEF, want govt to help them return home
News photo Vanguard News  -  Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Daudu 1 and Ukpam camps of Benue have appealed to the United Nation’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the government to help them to return to their ancestral homes.

