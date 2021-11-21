Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses
The Punch
- Matawalle of Zamfara on Saturday appealed to the factions of the All Progressives Congress in the state to sheathe their swords and unite for the progress of the state.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses
The Guardian:
Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses
Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Matawalle begs for unity as three parallel APC LG congresses hold in Zamfara
Within Nigeria:
Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses
1st for Credible News:
Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses
More Picks
1
Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
3
Nigerian lady calls off her wedding after discovering her man is married with children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
We’ve approached World Bank for $30m loan to build vaccine plant – Buhari -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
9
OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
Man United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 4-1 loss to Watford, name Michael Carrick as interim manager -
Nigerian Tribune,
7 hours ago
