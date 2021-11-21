Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Religious Intolerance: CAN Rejects Removal Of Nigeria From US List
News photo Point Blank News  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the removal of Nigeria from the list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ on the issue of freedom of religion, saying it did…

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

CAN Rejects US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators’ List The Street Journal:
CAN Rejects US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators’ List
CAN Rejects US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators’ List Screen Gist:
CAN Rejects US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators’ List


   More Picks
1 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian student wrongly jailed for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA as Narcotics Officer - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Obi Cubana, Dele Momodu, others hail Davido for N250m orphanage donation - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Humans now treating their dogs better than they treat their fellow humans - Actress Shan George - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 19 hours ago
7 CAN kicks as US delist Nigeria from countries of particular concern on religious freedom - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Goodluck Jonathan Celebrates His 64th Birthday Today (Drop Your Wishes) - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
9 Aston Villa vs Brighton: Gerrard earns first win as Villa coach - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info