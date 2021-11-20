Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, Davido, who clocked 29 today, celebrated his birthday in style last night.

55 mins ago
1 ‘I Can Still Turn Things Around At Man United’- Solskjaer - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
2 Obi Cubana, Dele Momodu, others hail Davido for N250m orphanage donation - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
4 Humans now treating their dogs better than they treat their fellow humans - Actress Shan George - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 18 hours ago
6 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Goodluck Jonathan Celebrates His 64th Birthday Today (Drop Your Wishes) - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 23 new infections, as death toll stands at 2,973 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
8 Aston Villa vs Brighton: Gerrard earns first win as Villa coach - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 CAN kicks as US delist Nigeria from countries of particular concern on religious freedom - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Police Recruitment: Medical Screening To Hold November 23rd - Independent, 24 hours ago
