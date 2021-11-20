Whitemoney bags chieftaincy title in Enugu (Photos/Video) The Street Journal - A chieftaincy title of ‘Ozopuru Ini Ego 1 of Udi Kingdom’ has been conferred on Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney by his native community, Udi in Enugu State.



