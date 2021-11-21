Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You determine Kanu's release not judiciary, IPOB leader's counsel replies Buhari
News photo The Punch  - Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the release of his client lies in the hands of the executive arm of government headed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari

