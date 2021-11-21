N22.7bn earned allowance: We’ll collapse university system if… — SSANU

N22.7bn earned allowance: We’ll collapse university system if… — SSANU



The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has urged the Federal Government not to force the union into collapsing the university ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineN22.7bn earned allowance: We’ll collapse university system if… — SSANUThe Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has urged the Federal Government not to force the union into collapsing the university ...



News Credibility Score: 99%