Carrick to take charge as Solskjaer leaves Manchester United

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian lady calls off her wedding after discovering her man is married with children - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
5
|
Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
We’ve approached World Bank for $30m loan to build vaccine plant – Buhari - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
|
10
|
Man United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 4-1 loss to Watford, name Michael Carrick as interim manager - Nigerian Tribune,
7 hours ago