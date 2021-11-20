One killed, another arrested as police engage gunmen disguised as mourners in Imo Ripples Nigeria - The Imo State Police Command has confirmed that it gunned down a suspected gunman and arrested another during a gun battle at the Owerri-Onitsha Road. The development was confirmed on Saturday by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Imo, Rabiu Hussaini, ...



News Credibility Score: 70%