Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I don’t know how to woo women, I like it when they woo me instead – Music Executive, DonJazzy .
Instablog 9ja  - Music Executive, DonJazzy, has opened up on his love life and why he is not presently linked with any lover at the moment.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

I Don’t Know How To Woo Women, I Like It When They Woo Me Instead: Don Jazzy Naija Loaded:
I Don’t Know How To Woo Women, I Like It When They Woo Me Instead: Don Jazzy
I Don’t Know How To Woo Women, I Like It When They Woo Me Instead: DonJazzy Information Nigeria:
I Don’t Know How To Woo Women, I Like It When They Woo Me Instead: DonJazzy


   More Picks
1 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady calls off her wedding after discovering her man is married with children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 We’ve approached World Bank for $30m loan to build vaccine plant – Buhari - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Photos from rapper, Sina Rambo's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 Man surprises mother who sells okra with birthday serenade at market (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info