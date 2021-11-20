Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Manchester United Sacks Manager, Solskjaer, Appoints Micheal Carrick
News Break  - Manchester United has officially sacked Club Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

4 hours ago
1 Photos from rapper, Sina Rambo's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 LaLiga: Barcelona striker, Aguero finally decides to retire from football - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 God Is After Unity Of Nigeria, Agitators Are Wasting Their Time – Prophet Olumba Olumba - Independent, 24 hours ago
4 Davido n Nengi dating is not a new story- Reactions as Davido Allegedly Scorns, Disrespects BBN Nengi in Dubai - Gist Lovers, 24 hours ago
5 CHRISTMAS: Fourth wave of COVID-19 looms, Abayomi, Lagos Health Commissioner, warns - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Tension in Benue community over herdsmen, bandits' attacks - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Wedding reportedly called off in Abuja after bride casually told groom that she’s 5 months pregnant for another man - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
8 Lagos Policemen On Illegal Raid Arrest 23-year-old Breadwinner, Detain Him For Weeks - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Liverpool vs Arsenal: Arteta, Klopp clash in heated touchline argument [VIDEO] - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Why I championed amendment to electoral bill for use of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
