Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
Lagos State Govt relocates mother, sisters of Yoruba Nation rally victim to 2-bedroom apartment with N1m gift - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian student wrongly jailed for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA as Narcotics Officer - Global Upfront,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees in Afghanistan - Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigerian lady calls off her wedding after discovering her man is married with children - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago