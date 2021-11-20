Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria: Lecturer, student shot dead as gunmen raid Lagos College of Health Education
Global Upfront  - A lecturer identified as Ahmed Saheed and an undergraduate student of Michael Otedola College of Primary Health Education (MOCPED), Epe Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos State have been murdered.


The lecturer was said to have been ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lecturer, student shot dead as gunmen raid Lagos College of Education Daily Trust:
Lecturer, student shot dead as gunmen raid Lagos College of Education
Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education, Kill Lecturer, Student
Oh No! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education Tori News:
Oh No! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education


   More Picks
1 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Lagos State Govt relocates mother, sisters of Yoruba Nation rally victim to 2-bedroom apartment with N1m gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian student wrongly jailed for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA as Narcotics Officer - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
4 Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees in Afghanistan - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Nigerian lady calls off her wedding after discovering her man is married with children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerians are proud of you - PDP tells Jonathan at 64 | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 20 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Will Address Nigerians In January, Says Fashola - News Break, 24 hours ago
10 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info