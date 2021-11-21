Post News
News at a Glance
Gunmen kidnap five Chinese mine workers in DR Congo
The Guardian
- Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals working at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Gunmen abduct five Chinese mine workers in DR Congo
CNN Africa:
Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in DR Congo after attack near mine
Peoples Gazette:
Chinese mine workers kidnapped in DR Congo
Global Village Extra:
Gunmen Kidnap Five Chinese Mine Workers In DR Congo
Instablog 9ja:
Gunmen have reportedly mu*dered a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals working at a gold mine in Congo’s conflict-plagued east today
More Picks
1
Militants blow up Agip facility over alleged neglect, disregard to ‘agreement’ -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
4
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
6
‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement -
Daily Trust,
7 hours ago
7
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed -
The Genius Media,
15 hours ago
9
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
South Korean band, BTS bags three awards at 2021 American Music Awards -
Ripples Nigeria,
4 hours ago
