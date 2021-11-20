Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBA star, Tayo Faniran, calls out one campaign for failing to redeem the $100k ambassadorial deal promised him during the reality TV show
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Days after calling out billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami, for failing to fulfill the $350, 000 allegedly promised him while in the Big Brother Africa show, Tayo Faniran, has now called out one
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
How an organization used D'banj to scam me of $100k - Tayo Faniran reveals
Tori News:
Tayo Faniran Calls Out 'One Campaign' For Failing To Redeem $100k Ambassadorial Deal Promised Him During BBA Show
More Picks
1
Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Nigerian lady calls off her wedding after discovering her man is married with children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
We’ve approached World Bank for $30m loan to build vaccine plant – Buhari -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
Bandits Still Attacking Churches, Killing, Abducting Worshippers – Christian Association Faults US Removal Of Nigeria From Religious Violators -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
8
Photos from rapper, Sina Rambo's wedding introduction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
10
Man surprises mother who sells okra with birthday serenade at market (Video) -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
