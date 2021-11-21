Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Atiku, Saraki congratulate Davido on his birthday, commended his philanthropy
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
In the spirit of the trending report of one of the Nigerian leading new generation music star Davido raising N250 million of Naira on his Read more
9News Nigeria

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saraki reacts to Davido’s N250m donation to orphanage homes Daily Post:
Saraki reacts to Davido’s N250m donation to orphanage homes
Saraki reacts to Davido’s N250m donation to orphanage homes Nigerian Eye:
Saraki reacts to Davido’s N250m donation to orphanage homes
Saraki commends Davido for raising N250m for orphans The Eagle Online:
Saraki commends Davido for raising N250m for orphans
Saraki praises Davido for donating N250m to the Orphanages Julia Blaise Blog:
Saraki praises Davido for donating N250m to the Orphanages
Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Davido’s Donation To Orphanages Naija News:
Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Davido’s Donation To Orphanages


   More Picks
1 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM Summit - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Former Zamfara Ruling All Progressives Congress Governorship Aspirant - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 Atiku, Saraki congratulate Davido on his birthday, commended his philanthropy - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
8 EPL: Solskjaer reveals next move after Manchester United sack - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
10 Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a Work-free Day- Anambra State govt tells residents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info