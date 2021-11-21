Popular Nigerian artiste, Big Daddy Jayy dies of COVID-19 complications Kemi Filani Blog - Popular Nigerian artiste, Big Daddy Jayy is dead. Born Victor Chujor Idowu also known as Beats by Jayy, the multi-talented Entertainer died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 after battling with COVID-19 related illness.



