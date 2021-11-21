Popular Nigerian artiste, Big Daddy Jayy dies of COVID-19 complications

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Militants blow up Agip facility over alleged neglect, disregard to ‘agreement’ - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian,
3 hours ago
|
4
|
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
|
5
|
FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund - Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
South Korean band, BTS bags three awards at 2021 American Music Awards - Ripples Nigeria,
4 hours ago