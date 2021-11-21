Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ousted Sudan PM reinstated by military after signing political agreement
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok who was overthrown in a military coup last month, has been reinstated after a political agreement was signed on Sunday, which will see Hamdok return to lead a transitional government.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

