Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Shocking! Nigerian University Professor Arrested For Defiling The 12-Year-Old Daughter Of His Gateman
Tori News
- It was gathered the suspect who hails from Anambra State had sexually assaulted the victim for the past six months.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
BUSTED! Nigerian University Professor Arrested For Defiling 12-Year-Old Daughter Of His Gateman
Information Nigeria:
Nigerian University Professor Arrested For Defiling 12-Year-Old Daughter Of His Gateman
Newsmakers:
Professor Arrested for Defiling 13-year-old Maid
Studio CB55:
Nigerian Professor Arrested Over Alleged Serial Rape Of Gateman’s Daughter
More Picks
1
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence -
Legit,
2 hours ago
3
SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
4
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
5
Nigerians React After Baba Fryo Tackled Davido For Giving 250m To Orphans -
Independent,
22 hours ago
6
New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed -
The Genius Media,
12 hours ago
7
‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement -
Daily Trust,
4 hours ago
8
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
9
APC governors meet in Abuja -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
10
We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
