Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kill bandits, bring their corpses, weapons, Chief of Army Staff tells troops
News photo Daily Trust  - Kill bandits, bring their corpses, weapons, Chief of Army Staff tells troops

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Be brutal on bandits, kill them, bring back their weapons — CoAS orders Troops Vanguard News:
Be brutal on bandits, kill them, bring back their weapons — CoAS orders Troops
Chief Of Army Staff In Minna,  Declares War Against Bandits, Orders Soldiers To Kill Them, bring their corpses, weapons – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Chief Of Army Staff In Minna,  Declares War Against Bandits, Orders Soldiers To Kill Them, bring their corpses, weapons – The Sun Nigeria
Be ruthless with bandits, kill them and take their weapons,’ Army chief charges troops Ripples Nigeria:
Be ruthless with bandits, kill them and take their weapons,’ Army chief charges troops
Our mission is to kill bandits, not to take them prisoners as of war: COAS Yahaya Peoples Gazette:
Our mission is to kill bandits, not to take them prisoners as of war: COAS Yahaya
Kill bandits, kidnappers and take their weapons, Army chief tells soldiers Pulse Nigeria:
Kill bandits, kidnappers and take their weapons, Army chief tells soldiers
COAS Yahaya to troops: Kill bandits, kidnappers, take their weapons - P.M. News PM News:
COAS Yahaya to troops: Kill bandits, kidnappers, take their weapons - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Militants blow up Agip facility over alleged neglect, disregard to ‘agreement’ - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 ‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
7 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
9 Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 South Korean band, BTS bags three awards at 2021 American Music Awards - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info