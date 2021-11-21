Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Osinbajo hasn't opened campaign office, says group
News photo Vanguard News  - A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressive Consolidation Group PCG has dismissed reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has opened a campaign office ahead of the 2923 Presidential Election

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

