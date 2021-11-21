Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup
Daily Post
- The military in Sudan reinstated Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister on Sunday, four weeks after his ouster.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Sudan’s ousted prime minister restored to office
The News Guru:
Sudan’s ousted prime minister restored to office
Daily Nigerian:
Sudan’s ousted prime minister returns to office
Global Village Extra:
Sudan’s Ousted Prime Minister Restored To Office
Within Nigeria:
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup
More Picks
1
Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead -
The News Guru,
17 hours ago
8
We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
9
‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement -
Daily Trust,
2 hours ago
10
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
