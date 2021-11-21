Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mother, wife of notorious bandit trapped as Air Force bombs militants in Sokoto
News photo Daily Trust  - The wife and mother of Bokkolo, a notorious bandit, were reportedly trapped when fighter jets bombarded his residence in Sokoto State. Nigerian fighter jets were said to have killed several bandits and their relatives.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Salone:
OH BOY – Mother, Wife Of Notorious Bandit Trapped As Air Force Bombs Militants In Sokoto
Mother, Wife Of Notorious Bandit Trapped As Air Force Bombs Militants In Sokoto Infotrust News:
Mother, Wife Of Notorious Bandit Trapped As Air Force Bombs Militants In Sokoto
Military Jets Bomb Home Of Notorious Bandit, Bokkolo In Sokoto, Mother, Wife Trapped Naija News:
Military Jets Bomb Home Of Notorious Bandit, Bokkolo In Sokoto, Mother, Wife Trapped


   More Picks
1 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM Summit - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: It's dangerous to release IPOB leader - Arewa youths president, Shettima - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 EPL: Solskjaer reveals next move after Manchester United sack - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
8 Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a Work-free Day- Anambra State govt tells residents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Man United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 4-1 loss to Watford, name Michael Carrick as interim manager - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
10 Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info