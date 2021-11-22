Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


El Salvador president plans ‘Bitcoin City’ financed by crypto bonds
The Guardian  - President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", powered by a volcano and financed by cryptocurrency bonds. 

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

El Salvador announces plans to build ‘Bitcoin City’ Innovation Village:
El Salvador announces plans to build ‘Bitcoin City’
El Salvador Plans Bitcoin City At Base Of Volcano Independent:
El Salvador Plans Bitcoin City At Base Of Volcano
El Salvador Announces Plans for Bitcoin City - Investors King Investor King:
El Salvador Announces Plans for Bitcoin City - Investors King


   More Picks
1 Militants blow up Agip facility over alleged neglect, disregard to ‘agreement’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Popular Nigerian artiste, Big Daddy Jayy dies of COVID-19 complications - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 Atiku, Saraki congratulate Davido on his birthday, commended his philanthropy - Nigeria Breaking News, 22 hours ago
7 FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 TCN Begins Nationwide Rehabilitation Of Old Circuit Breakers In Substations - Independent, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info