Police arrest Ebonyi varsity lecturer for allegedly raping his gateman's 12-year-old daughter

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
2
|
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM Summit - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
EPL: Solskjaer reveals next move after Manchester United sack - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a Work-free Day- Anambra State govt tells residents - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Man United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 4-1 loss to Watford, name Michael Carrick as interim manager - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
N250m donation: DaddyFreeze tackles Nigerian Christians who believe Davido is worldly while their pastors are spiritual - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Nigeria in disarray, Buhari ‘must go’— Chair, PDP BoT - Vanguard News,
15 hours ago