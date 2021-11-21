Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest Ebonyi varsity lecturer for allegedly raping his gateman's 12-year-old daughter
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old daughter of his gateman.

 

It wa

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest Ebonyi varsity lecturer for allegedly raping his gateman Within Nigeria:
Police arrest Ebonyi varsity lecturer for allegedly raping his gateman's 12-year-old daughter
Lecturer Allegedly Rapes His Gateman’s 12-Year-Old Child In Ebonyi Naija News:
Lecturer Allegedly Rapes His Gateman’s 12-Year-Old Child In Ebonyi


   More Picks
1 Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM Summit - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 EPL: Solskjaer reveals next move after Manchester United sack - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
6 Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a Work-free Day- Anambra State govt tells residents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Man United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 4-1 loss to Watford, name Michael Carrick as interim manager - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
9 N250m donation: DaddyFreeze tackles Nigerian Christians who believe Davido is worldly while their pastors are spiritual - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria in disarray, Buhari ‘must go’— Chair, PDP BoT - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info