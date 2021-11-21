Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Malivelihood gave his wife Deola Smart a rare Rolex watch worth $78k. The Nigerian jeweler took to Instagram to show the gifts he got his wife whose birthday it is today, Nov. 21.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira for her birthday (video) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira for her birthday (video)
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday Page One:
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira for her birthday (video) The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira for her birthday (video)
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira for her birthday (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira for her birthday (video)
Malivelihood gifts wife N40M wristwatch, others on her birthday (Video) Gist Reel:
Malivelihood gifts wife N40M wristwatch, others on her birthday (Video)
Malivelihood Gifts Wife, Deola Smart 2021 Rolex Watch Worth Over 32 million Naira For Her Birthday (Video) Tori News:
Malivelihood Gifts Wife, Deola Smart 2021 Rolex Watch Worth Over 32 million Naira For Her Birthday (Video)


   More Picks
1 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
8 We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
9 ‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust, 2 hours ago
10 Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info