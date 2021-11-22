Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB: Carry out your normal activities, Ohanaeze tells transporters, others
News photo The Punch  - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday appealed to residents of the South-East and indeed Nigerians that have businesses to do in the zone to feel free to go about their normal businesses on Mondays, noting that the era ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sit-At-Home: Go About Your Normal Businesses, Ohanaeze Tells South East Residents Independent:
Sit-At-Home: Go About Your Normal Businesses, Ohanaeze Tells South East Residents
Monday’s sit-at-home in South East no longer tenable — Ohanaeze The Eagle Online:
Monday’s sit-at-home in South East no longer tenable — Ohanaeze
Sit-At-Home: Go About Your Normal Businesses, Ohanaeze Tells South East Residents The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sit-At-Home: Go About Your Normal Businesses, Ohanaeze Tells South East Residents
IPOB: Carry out your normal activities, Ohanaeze tells transporters, others Affairs TV:
IPOB: Carry out your normal activities, Ohanaeze tells transporters, others


   More Picks
1 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence - Legit, 2 hours ago
3 SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerians React After Baba Fryo Tackled Davido For Giving 250m To Orphans - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
7 ‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
8 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 APC governors meet in Abuja - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info