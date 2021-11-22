Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Boy in viral "where we 'bout to eat at" video dies at the age of 6 following battle with a rare immune deficiency disorder (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Antwain Fowler, 6, who became a viral sensation, has died aged from an immune disease.
The boy, also known as Big TJ, was best known for famously asking "where we about to e
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Little boy in viral "where we 'bout to eat at" video dies at age 6, after battle with rare immune deficiency disorder (video)
The Genius Media:
6-Year Old Boy In Viral Video “WHERE WE ‘BOUT TO EAT AT” Is Dead [VIDEO]
More Picks
1
Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM Summit -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
6
Bandits Kill Former Zamfara Ruling All Progressives Congress Governorship Aspirant -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
7
Atiku, Saraki congratulate Davido on his birthday, commended his philanthropy -
Nigeria Breaking News,
15 hours ago
8
EPL: Solskjaer reveals next move after Manchester United sack -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
10
Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a Work-free Day- Anambra State govt tells residents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
