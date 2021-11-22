Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fidelity Bank moves to close the year on a high with Fidelity for You campaign
Daily Times  - Coming on the heels of several auspicious announcements, frontline tier-two lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has launched a new thematic campaign set to help it demonstrate its devotion to customers.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fidelity Bank unveils ‘Fidelity for You’ campaign Vanguard News:
Fidelity Bank unveils ‘Fidelity for You’ campaign
Fidelity moves to close year on high with Fidelity for You Campaign The Sun:
Fidelity moves to close year on high with Fidelity for You Campaign
Fidelity Moves To Close Year On High With Fidelity For You Campaign Inside Business Nigeria:
Fidelity Moves To Close Year On High With Fidelity For You Campaign
Fidelity Bank restates commitment to excellence with ‘Fidelity for You’ campaign – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Fidelity Bank restates commitment to excellence with ‘Fidelity for You’ campaign – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation - The Punch, 6 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
5 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 Omoyele Sowore faces fresh arraignment in court on treasonable felony - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info