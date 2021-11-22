Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal High Court of Nigeria has said that it will kick-start the event marking the 2022 new legal year of the court on Tuesday, December 14 in Abuja. During the program that will last three days, the annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year ...

