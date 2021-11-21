IATF 2021 closes with $36b recorded deals in one week

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
NAF personnel dies after snake hidden in her toilet bit her when she sat on the toilet bowl (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence - Legit,
3 hours ago
|
4
|
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
7
|
New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
'Many kidnapped' as terrorists open fire on travelers along Abuja-Kaduna road - Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Kill bandits, bring their corpses, weapons, Chief of Army Staff tells troops - Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
“We thought she died” – DJ Michelle’s sister insist death claims wasn’t a prank - Lailas News,
18 hours ago