Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo Upbeat, Says New National Development Plan Will Accelerate Growth
This Day  - Oluchi Chibuzor The recently approved 2021 – 2025 National Development Plan (NDP) is expected to accelerate economic growth in Nigeria because of its focus on value addition as major pivot to boost…

56 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

National Development Plan will accelerate growth - Osinbajo The Punch:
National Development Plan will accelerate growth - Osinbajo
New National Development Plan Leadership:
New National Development Plan
Osinbajo: Pulse Nigeria:
Osinbajo: 'Our national development plan will accelerate growth'
National Development Plan will accelerate growth – Osinbajo Sundiata Post:
National Development Plan will accelerate growth – Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Atiku hails Davido for raising funds for charity - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Heartwarming! Nigerian man storms Lagos market with cake and music to celebrate his mum as she turns a year older (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM Summit - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Former Zamfara Ruling All Progressives Congress Governorship Aspirant - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 Atiku, Saraki congratulate Davido on his birthday, commended his philanthropy - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
8 EPL: Solskjaer reveals next move after Manchester United sack - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 OMG!! Lecturer And Student Shot Dead As Gunmen Raid Lagos College Of Education - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
10 Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a Work-free Day- Anambra State govt tells residents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info