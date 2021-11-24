Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“It took only one humble artist to embarrass all the billionaires, jet flying pastors and politicians” Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan reacts to Davido N250m gift
Yaba Left Online  - The fact that Nigerian singer, Davido gifted the whopping sum of N250m to orphanages after the money was donated to him by friends and colleagues, has caused a stir online with netizens having varying opinions over his action.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“It took only one humble artist to embarrass all the billionaires, jet flying pastors and politicians” Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan reacts to Davido N250m gift Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“It took only one humble artist to embarrass all the billionaires, jet flying pastors and politicians” Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan reacts to Davido N250m gift
“It took only one humble artist to embarrass all the billionaires, jet flying pastors and politicians” Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan reacts to Davido N250m gift Naija Parrot:
“It took only one humble artist to embarrass all the billionaires, jet flying pastors and politicians” Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan reacts to Davido N250m gift
Davido: Susan Waya, Kiddwaya’s mom takes a swpie at Jet-flying pastors and politicians First Reports:
Davido: Susan Waya, Kiddwaya’s mom takes a swpie at Jet-flying pastors and politicians


   More Picks
1 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence - Legit, 2 hours ago
3 SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerians React After Baba Fryo Tackled Davido For Giving 250m To Orphans - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
7 ‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
8 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 APC governors meet in Abuja - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info